HANOI, March 7 Vietnam on Wednesday raised
retail prices of oil products by between 3 percent and 12
percent, in line with a recent rise in global oil prices and to
discourage smugglers, the Finance Ministry said.
Petrolimex, Vietnam's top oil importer and distributor, said
it had raised its retail price for 92-octane petrol, the most
popular grade, by 10 percent to 22,900 dong ($1.1) per litre,
while diesel rose 4.9 percent to 21,400 dong per litre.
Kerosene was raised by 3 percent to 20,800 dong per litre
and fuel oil jumped 11.9 percent to 18,800 dong per litre, the
Finance Ministry said in a statement.
This is the first fuel price rise this year, after the
country recorded slowing inflation last month, when the consumer
price index rose 16.44 percent from a year ago, below January's
annual rise of 17.27 percent.
Several importers of oil products have sought permission to
raise their retail prices to offset an increase in global prices
that the Finance Ministry said rose to nine-month highs.
Fuel prices have been kept stable in Vietnam since last
October, when diesel prices were cut by around 2 percent and
kerosene prices were down 1.5 percent.
With domestic prices held stable against the backdrop of
rising global oil prices, the gap with prices in neighbouring
countries such as China, Cambodia and Laos has widened, spurring
smuggling in the southern provinces, the Finance Ministry said.
It said the price hike was necessary after Vietnam cut the
import duty on several oil products to zero or 3 percent and
also used up the state-run price stabilisation fund.
The fuel price increase on Wednesday would be reflected in
consumer prices later this month, one of several reasons that
raised concern over pressures on prices.
"We are concerned that non-food/fuel (core) inflation
remains sticky at 10.2 percent year-on-year, suggesting still
elevated demand pressures on prices," ANZ said in a report on
Wednesday.
Rising oil prices pose a risk as transport prices contribute
nearly 10 percent to Vietnam's consumer price index basket, ANZ
said in response to Tuesday's central bank announcement of its
rate cut plans.
The central bank governor was quoted as saying interest
rates would soon fall, with a 1 percentage point cut both in the
base interest rate and the cap for dong deposits.
($1=20,825 dong)
