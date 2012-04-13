HANOI, April 13 Vietnam's only oil refinery,
Dung Quat, needs more than $2 billion of investment to expand
its processing capacity by nearly a third to 192,000 barrels per
day (bpd), or 9.5 million tonnes per year, a state-run newspaper
reported on Friday.
The expansion would also require a new crude processing unit
for grades from the Middle East or Venezuela, the Dau Tu
newspaper said, citing a report from Japanese adviser JGC Corp
.
The report put $2.2-billion Dung Quat's current capacity at
149,000 bpd, already above initial output of 130,500 bpd. Dung
Quat refines mainly light sweet Bach Ho crude.
JGC Corp has been hired to provide a feasibility study on
the refinery's expansion as Vietnam aims to increase its output
of domestically refined oil products to cut reliance on imports.
Dung Quat now meets a third of domestic demand.
Last month, Dung Quat's operator said the refiner was
seeking to sell a 49 percent stake to foreign investors to raise
funds and boost its capacity by more than half.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Davies)