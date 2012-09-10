HANOI, Sept 10 Petrolimex, Vietnam's top
importer and distributor of oil products, has secured government
approval to invest 4.99 trillion dong ($239 million) in building
the Nam Van Phong petrochemical complex.
The Hanoi-based company would use its own funds and loans
from commercial banks for the project in the central province of
Khanh Hoa, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in a directive
signed on Aug. 22 and seen by Reuters on Monday.
Dung also approved the construction of oil product storage
facilities by Petrolimex across Vietnam at a cost of 4.18
trillion dong, according to the directive detailing Petrolimex's
investment and business projects for the 2011-2015 period.
Last October, Petrolimex said it was in talks with South
Korea's Daelim Industrial Co Ltd over a venture to
build the 200,800-barrel-per-day Nam Van Phong refinery,
Vietnam's third such facility, in a project worth up to $4.8
billion.
($1=20,830 dong)
