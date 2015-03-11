HANOI, March 11 The retail petrol price in Vietnam has been raised by 10.3 percent to 17,280 dong ($0.8) per litre, top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex said on Wednesday.

Diesel rose 4.68 percent to 15,880 dong per litre and fuel oil increased 7.68 percent to 12,760 dong, the company said in a statement.

The increases were in line with recent gains in global prices, Petrolimex said. ($1=21,330 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Alan Raybould)