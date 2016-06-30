HANOI, June 30 Vietnam's government said on
Thursday a $10.6 billion steel plant run by a unit of Taiwan's
Formosa Plastics was to blame for massive fish deaths
in April and the company had released toxic wastewater into the
sea.
Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, which operates one of the biggest
investment projects in Vietnam, on June 28 admitted
responsibility for the fish kill in central coastal provinces
that until now was a mystery and sparked widespread public anger
and protests.
The firm has offered compensation of $500 million, Mai Tien
Dung, head of the government office, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)