HANOI, June 30 Vietnam's government said on Thursday a $10.6 billion steel plant run by a unit of Taiwan's Formosa Plastics was to blame for massive fish deaths in April and the company had released toxic wastewater into the sea.

Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, which operates one of the biggest investment projects in Vietnam, on June 28 admitted responsibility for the fish kill in central coastal provinces that until now was a mystery and sparked widespread public anger and protests.

The firm has offered compensation of $500 million, Mai Tien Dung, head of the government office, told a news conference. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)