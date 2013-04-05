HANOI, April 5 A fish farmer who became a cult
hero in Vietnam after fighting off an illegal eviction with
homemade guns and mines was jailed on Friday for five years for
attempted murder in a case that has stirred public anger over
state-backed land grabs.
Doan Van Vuon, plus two of his brothers and one nephew, were
given jail terms of between two and five years for injuring
seven police and soldiers in northern Haiphong last January,
state media reported. Two of their wives received suspended
sentences of 15-18 months for resisting officials.
Land grabs, both legal and illegal, are a major source of
public discontent with the state in Communist Vietnam, which
owns all the country's land. The case has been a major talking
point in social media and blogs, with critics calling for
changes in land laws.
The government offered land leases of 20 years to farmers as
part of pro-peasant policies in the 1990s, but critics say
corrupt state officials have allowed illegal seizures in return
for kickbacks from businesses.
State television showed footage this week of the courtroom
displaying the cooking gas cylinders, electrical cables and
steel pipes Vuon and his relatives used for bombs and hand guns.
The authorities in Haiphong have admitted their eviction was
unlawful and several officials face trial next week.
Tran Dinh Trien, a defence lawyer in the trial, said Vuon
had no intention of causing harm and had exercised all legal
means to protect his land before staging his spectacular display
of resistance.
"I had warned them that I would resist. It pained me to have
to criminalise this civil issue, so that the agencies would look
into it," Trien quoted Vuon as saying in a Facebook posting.
Rapid economic growth, foreign investment and industrial
expansion has made land highly lucrative, and Vietnamese who
dare to criticise a government that responds harshly to dissent
say it has allowed abuses of broad clauses in leases that allow
land seizures for reasons of national security, defence,
economic development and public interest.
Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch,
said the lengths to which Vuon went should serve as a wake-up
call for the government about a growing problem.
"The issue of widespread arbitrary land seizures by corrupt
officials or without due process and just compensation is what
really made this trial resonate in the minds of ordinary
Vietnamese people," he said.
