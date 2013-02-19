BRIEF- Japan Rental Housing Investments acquires properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
Feb 19 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank):
Unit: million dong
Item 2012 2011
Total assets 170,251,799 183,567,032
Gross profit 2,850,812 4,056,293
Net profit 2,138,516 3,038,864
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank closed flat at 16,500 dong ($0.79) each on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
SHANGHAI, May 31 The banker at the other end of the phone line was furious, recalled Shanghai lawyer Wang Chaoyu. A pile of steel pledged as collateral for a loan of almost $3 million from his bank, China CITIC, had vanished from a warehouse on the outskirts of the city.