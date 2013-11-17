HANOI Nov 17 Flooding in Vietnam has killed at
least 28 people since Friday, with nine others missing and
nearly 80,000 displaced, state media and government reports
said, after a tropical depression dumped heavy rains across
central regions of the country.
In Quang Ngai province, where nine were killed and four
people are missing, flood waters rose above a previous peak
measured in 1999, submerging many houses, the official Thanh
Nien (Young People) newspaper reported on Sunday.
Flood waters rose quickly after 15 hydro power plants in the
central region opened their sluice gates to release water in
reservoir protection, the newspaper reported.
Around 100,000 houses were submerged and nearly 80,000
people have been evacuated, the government-run committee on
floods and storm protection said in a report. Roads have been
closed due to floods and some national train services cancelled.
The central region, incorporating the Central Highlands
coffee belt, often suffers from floods and storms between July
and October.
Rain since Friday disrupted the coffee harvest and bean
drying in central highland provinces, thus delaying the bean
flow to sea ports. Vietnam is the world's top robusta producer,
accounting for around 17 percent of the world's output.
More rain was forecast in the coffee-growing region on
Sunday, state forecasters said.
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)