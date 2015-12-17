(Adds details, rate moves, comments)
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI Dec 17 Vietnam's central bank said late
on Thursday it was abolishing a ceiling for interest rates on
dollar deposits that banks offer to individuals, in an attempt
to "avoid dollar hoarding".
The move came hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade and less
than three months after Vietnam cut the individual dollar
deposit rate to 0.25 percent from 0.75 percent.
The change will go into effect on Friday and was posted in a
statement on the State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) website about an
hour after it emailed comments to media, saying the bank will be
"consistent with its interest rate and deposit measures".
"The rising foreign exchange rate (in the domestic market)
over the past days are due to psychological factors before the
Fed's meeting to raise interest rates ... to 0.25 percent, and
the falling yuan," Deputy Governor Nguyen Thi Hong said in the
online comments.
"In terms of policy, SBV will stabilise the foreign exchange
market and foreign exchange rate," Hong said.
In August, Vietnam became one of the first countries in Asia
to intervene in currency markets after China devalued the yuan,
by devaluing the dong by 1 percent and widening the dollar/dong
band twice.
It had already devalued its currency twice, each time by 1
percent, before to the yuan depreciation, even though Governor
Nguyen Van Binh had promised to keep the dong within a 2 percent
range, to Vietnam's export-driven economy.
The dong/dollar rate has been lingering near its
ceiling since Tuesday as the U.S. rate increase came closer.
"Removing the individual dollar deposit rate is unlikely to
help ease the dong/dollar rate, as proven with the scrapping of
corporate rate earlier this year," said Do Quang Hop, deputy
research manager of Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
"SBV will use all of its measures to keep the foreign
exchange rate stable, but the main issue here is that SBV
anchors the rate to the U.S. dollar, which is hard to completely
resolve," Hop said.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, editing by Larry King)