* Vietnam starts daily FX rate setting
* Step is in line with market expectations
* ANZ expects dong to fall 4 pct this year
* Trade deficit forecast at $6 bln in 2016
(Adds comments, details)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Jan 4 Vietnam allowed its currency to
ease on Monday as it resumed a more flexible foreign exchange
policy for interbank dollar/dong transactions, a move that could
trigger a gradual devaluation in the local currency.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the mid-point rate at
21,896 dong to the dollar, down from 21,890
dong it had kept unchanged since Aug. 12, 2015, when it let the
currency ease 1 percent.
The SBV said it will set the mid-point rate on a daily basis
to allow more flexibility.
"With the new FX methodology, instead of one-off
devaluations as seen in the past, we could see the central bank
guiding dollar/dong gradually higher over time," ANZ said in a
report on Monday.
The dong eased to 22,490/22,520 per dollar at 0420 GMT on
Monday, from 22,480/22,490 on Dec. 31.
Vietnam's $186-billion economy, among Southeast Asia's
fastest growing economies, is driven by construction and
manufacturing, dominated by textiles, footwear and electronics
production for brands such as Samsung, Canon
, Nike, Mango and Lacoste.
The central bank lowered the mid-point rate three times in
2015, and widened the dollar/dong trading band to +/- 3 percent
of the mid-point to protect exports from a surprise devaluation
of the Chinese yuan.
Exports last year grew just 8 percent, below the 10 percent
growth target on falling global commodities prices including
crude oil and coffee.
By the end of 2015, the dong had several times bottomed out
as Vietnam faced the first trade deficit since 2012, estimated
at $3.17 billion.
The gap is forecast to jump to $6 billion this year.
ANZ said Vietnam's lower foreign reserves will limit SBV's
ability to sell dollar when needed, thus raising "the risk of
dong weakness especially in the near term".
It cited the International Monetary Fund's estimate that the
country had $31 billion in foreign reserves as of September
2015, down from a government estimate of $37 billion at the end
of July.
ANZ said it kept unchanged its forecast that the dong would
depreciate 4 percent to 23,450 per dollar at the end of this
year.
The dong fell 4.94 percent against the dollar last year on
the interbank market, faster than a decline of 1.38 percent the
previous year, based on Reuters data.
In December 2009, the SBV replaced the policy of adjusting
the mid-point rate on daily basis by setting the rate for a
longer period.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)