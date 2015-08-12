(Recasts to add details, comments)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI Aug 12 Vietnam doubled its trading band
for interbank dollar/dong transactions on Wednesday, aiming to
protect its exports by countering the adverse affects of a
strengthening dollar and yuan devaluation, the central bank
said.
The new band was introduced a day after China, Vietnam's top
trading partner, devalued its currency by nearly 2 percent.
Dollar/dong transactions can now move in a band of plus or minus
2 percent around a mid-point, which the central bank
sets daily.
The mid-point has been held at 21,673 dong per dollar since
May 7, when the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) devalued the dong by
1 percent for the second time this year, aiming to spur exports
and curb demand for imports that has left it with a hefty trade
deficit.
The May move met the government's promise to let the dong
fall 2 percent this year.
"Widening the dollar/dong trading band helps the government
adjust exchange rates according to the global economic
situation," said Retail Research Manager Nguyen The Minh in Viet
Capital Securities.
The wider band came as global crude oil prices hit new lows,
while the dollar has strengthened and the Chinese yuan was
devalued strongly on Tuesday, the SBV said in a statement.
The new band would "create initiative and flexibility for
the exchange rate" given adverse moves in the international
market, and would help ensure the competitiveness of Vietnamese
goods, it said.
"China is a partner with a large proportion in Vietnam's
trade, the yuan adjustment leaves a negative impact on Vietnam's
economy," the statement said.
Vietnam's January-July exports rose 9.5 percent from a year
ago to $92.27 billion, below a 10 percent growth target set for
2015 and below growth of 14.1 percent in the same period a year
ago.
Under the new band, the dong can move between 21,240 dong
and 22,106 dong per dollar on the interbank market, the SBV
said.
"The adjustment is understandable and should be seen as a
positive sign as it will lure more foreign investment to the
stock market thanks to a cheap Vietnamese dong," said Minh from
Viet Capital Securities.
The dong fell to 22,040/22,080 per dollar, a record
low, at 0330 GMT on the interbank market, down from
21,830/21,845 dong per dollar on Tuesday. It has now fallen
around 3 percent so far this year.
On the unofficial market the dong eased to 21,860/21,890 per
dollar on Wednesday, from 21,840/21,870 the previous day.
(Additional reporting by My Pham; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Richard Pullin)