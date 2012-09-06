SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Petrolimex, Vietnam's top fuel
importer and distributor, is seeking up to 88,000 tonnes of
gasoil for delivery in September, its first domestic market
requirement in about three months, traders said on Thursday.
The state-controlled company is looking for 35,000 tonnes of
500 parts per million (ppm) sulphur gasoil for Sept. 21-27
loading, 11,000 tonnes of a similar grade for Sept. 13-19
loading and 26,000 to 35,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur
gasoil for Sept. 26-30 loading.
The tender closes on Sept. 6 and is valid until Sept. 7.
Petrolimex last bought 61,000 tonnes of gasoil for June when
the country's sole oil refinery was shut.
The company is likely covering domestic shortfalls due to
its long hiatus from the spot market, a trader said. Demand for
gasoil in the country is said to be stable.
Vietnam's 135,000 barrel-per-day Dung Quat plant restarted
operations in mid-August after a nearly two-week shutdown when a
secondary unit ran into technical problems.
While the plant is running at full capacity, it is only
expected to resume gasoil deliveries on Sept. 10 and gasoline
deliveries from Sept. 10 or 11, a Vietnam-based industry source
said.
Oil importers are also stepping up imports after a July 20
ruling which gave oil product distributors the power to set
their retail prices and the timing of changes to prices, the
source added.
"In an environment where distributors are free to increase
retail prices every 10 days, importers are happy to buy and
sell," the source said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)