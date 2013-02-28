(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Investment gold demand seen down 22 to 25 percent in 2013
* Investment demand accounts for most of Vietnam's gold
consumption
* Premiums for gold in Vietnam come off record highs
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Investment demand for gold in
Vietnam could be a quarter less in 2013 than last year as the
government tightens its grip on the bullion market to stabilise
the country's currency, metals consultancy GFMS said.
People in Vietnam tend to store gold as a hedge against
inflation, once among the highest in Asia, while the dong
currency is often pressured by accumulation of the dollar for
use in smuggling in the metal, given the absence of official
imports.
"We saw a sharp fall in access to gold bars from the second
half of 2012, as the government now has much stronger control
over what is minted and how much is minted," said Cameron
Alexander, a senior metals analyst at GFMS.
As a result, investment demand, which contributes about 85
percent of total gold demand in the world's No.9 bullion
consumer, is expected to fall 22 to 25 percent in 2013, he said.
Vietnam's consumer gold demand, including jewellery and
investment bars, dropped 24 percent to 77 tonnes last year from
100.8 tonnes in 2011 after the government moved to curb gold
speculation that had contributed to the dong's volatility
, says GFMS, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp.
The demand estimates are based on scrap supply and the
unofficial inflow of gold, GFMS said. Vietnam, Asia's No. 4 gold
consumer after India, China and Thailand, has not officially
imported any gold since late 2011.
Similar to Vietnam, top gold consumer India has been trying
to curb its gold demand, which has contributed to a ballooning
current account deficit. India raised an import duty on gold to
6 percent from 4 percent in January.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said it will directly
import gold and trade the precious metal with gold companies and
banks as part of the plan to control the domestic market.
"Vietnam is essentially a three-currency economy now: dong,
dollar and gold," said Jonathan Pincus, dean of the Fulbright
Economics Teaching Program based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's
commercial centre.
"SBV wants to discourage speculation in gold and eventually
reduce the role of the dollar and gold in domestic transactions
and as a store of wealth. Controlling the domestic supply of
gold is part of this strategy."
The government has taken several steps to control the
market, by slashing the number of gold trading outfits by almost
80 percent to about 2,500 by the end of 2012 and ordered banks
to stop taking gold deposits and lending the metal by the first
half of 2013.
The SBV has also limited trading to just one brand of gold
bars minted by state-owned Saigon Jewellery Company Limited
(SJC), which should help curb the flow of smuggled gold from
neighbouring countries as other brands of gold bars lose favour
with Vietnamese investors.
Domestic premiums on gold bars surged to a record of more
than $200 an ounce last week over global spot prices as a lack
of imports created a shortage of the metal, helping keep buyers
at bay.
But demand may creep back up as premiums have come off highs
this week, dropping to just above $100 on Thursday.
"I am still keeping gold, no matter what the issues are on
the domestic market," said Pham Hoang Anh Tuan, an investor in
Ho Chi Minh City. "If it (the premium) narrows, I will pour more
cash into it."
(Additional reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Amran
Abocar and Himani Sarkar)