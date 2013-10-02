HANOI Oct 2 Gold prices in Vietnam, Asia's
fourth-largest consumer of the metal, fell to their lowest in
nearly three months on Wednesday, reflecting a decline in
domestic demand and a drop in international spot prices.
The precious metal has long been a popular investment option
for the Vietnamese but operates in a market that is tightly
controlled by the central bank in an attempt to stabilise
dollar/dong exchange rates. Vietnam imports most of its gold
requirements.
Demand for gold has weakened, partly after the State Bank of
Vietnam, in a move to prevent hoarding of the metal, halted as
of June 30 a scheme under which gold could be placed on deposit
with banks, traders said.
About half of the 60 tonnes of the metal the central bank
auctioned to banks and gold trading firms between March 28 and
Sept. 27 were used by banks to repay gold depositors and the
remainder was resold to the market, the State Bank of Vietnam
said in a report on Monday.
The central bank has yet to announce any gold auctions this
month.
"The demand (for gold) on the market has declined strongly,
based on the State Bank of Vietnam's survey," the report said,
adding annual demand for gold was between 50 and 100 tonnes.
The domestic spot gold selling price eased to 37.32 million
dong ($1,770) per SJC-branded tael (37.5 grammes/1.21 ounces) at
0652 GMT in Ho Chi Minh City from Tuesday's close of 37.60
million dong, nearing the 37.25 million dong-level reached on
July 3, according to Saigon Jewelry Co .
State-run Saigon Jewelry is the manufacturer of Vietnam's
only brand permitted for domestic transactions of gold.
Gold traded near two-month lows on Wednesday as the first
U.S. government shutdown in 17 years kept investors on edge,
stoking worries of further liquidation after a sharp 3 percent
drop in the previous session.
($1=21,090 dong)
(Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)