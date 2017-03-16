HANOI, March 16 Vietnam on Thursday called on
all companies doing business in the country to stop advertising
on YouTube, Facebook and other social media until they find a
way to halt the publication of "toxic" anti-government
information.
The communist country is putting increasing pressure on
advertisers to try to get YouTube owner Google and other
companies to remove content from foreign-based dissidents.
"Today we call on all Vietnamese firms that are advertising
not to abet them to take advertising money from firms to use
against the Vietnamese government," Information and
Communication Minister Truong Minh Tuan told a meeting in Hanoi.
"We also call on all internet users to raise their voice to
Google and Facebook to prevent toxic, fake content violating
Vietnamese law in the online environment."
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)