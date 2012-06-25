HANOI, June 25 Vietnam has rejected 6,300 tonnes
of Indian corn and soymeal found with insect infestation and
officials have threatened to impose an import ban if more
violations are found by the end of the year, state-run Voice of
Vietnam radio said on Monday.
Officials have recently asked two importers to re-export the
infested corn and soymeal delivered to Ho Chi Minh City port,
Nguyen Xuan Hong, head of Vietnam's Plant Protection Department,
was quoted by the radio's evening news bulletin as saying.
"We have warned that between now and the year end if five
more cargoes are found with the violation, we will propose the
Agriculture Ministry not to allow the import of India's corn and
soymeal, the items often found with infestation," Hong was
quoted as saying.
Several Vietnamese importers have switched to other origins
to avoid the problem, the radio said.
India, a key corn supplier to Southeast Asian, exports
around 300,000 tonnes of corn and up to 800,000 tonnes of
soymeal each year to Vietnam.
In early 2011 the Vietnamese authorities rejected around
50,000 tonnes of Indian corn and soymeal after they found the
same type of beetle, common in India, in the cargoes. Trading
was disrupted until March 2011, when Vietnam resumed the import.
Soymeal is hardly infected by the beetle but the feed
ingredient still suffers because it is carried together with
infected corn.
Vietnam has rejected several cargoes of Indian corn and
soymeal so far this year due to the same problem, traders said.
India, Argentina, the United States, Thailand and China top
the list of feed and feed ingredient exporters to Vietnam.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anthony Barker)