A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

HANOI State oil group Petrovietnam and the overseas unit of state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) have signed a memorandum on joint exploration of crude oil, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Thursday.

The exploration pact between Petrovietnam and ONGC Videsh Ltd ONGCVD.UL would allow activities in Vietnam, India as well as in a third country.

Vietnam's Industry and Trade Ministry also signed a memorandum with Tata Power Company Ltd (TTPW.NS) on the construction of a $1.8 billion thermal power plant in Vietnam's southern province of Soc Trang, the agency said.

The pacts were signed on Wednesday during a visit to India by Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the report said.

(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)