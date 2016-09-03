HANOI, Sept 3 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi said on Saturday his country would provide a credit line of
half a billion dollars to Vietnam for defence cooperation, the
latest sign of closer ties between two countries with separate
territorial disputes with China.
The credit offered by Modi, the first Indian prime minister
to visit Vietnam in 15 years, was among a dozen cooperation
agreements he signed in Hanoi alongside Vietnamese counterpart
Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam is in the midst of a major military buildup that
analysts say is a deterrant as neighboring China grows more
assertive in staking its rival claims in the South China Sea.
(Reporting by ho Binh Minh; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by
Kim Coghill)