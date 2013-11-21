* Lower inflation could boost sluggish credit growth
* Govt to issue bonds to finance development projects
* Jan-Nov foreign investment inflow up 6 pct y/y
(Adds details, economist comment)
HANOI, Nov 21 Vietnam's inflation this year
could beat earlier forecasts and slow to 6.2 percent to 6.3
percent, the lowest in a decade, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung
said on Thursday, in one of his strongest pointers yet to the
revival of the troubled economy.
Dung's latest inflation forecast for 2013 was lower than the
7 percent seen last month and a sharp fall from 9.2 percent in
2012. It would be the lowest since the 3.0 percent recorded in
2003.
Inflation has been a major hurdle in getting Vietnam's
once-promising economy back on track after a period of boom
growth slowed when inflation soared as high as 23 percent in
2008, causing a damaging ripple effect on consumer spending,
foreign investment and private and state enterprises.
November's consumer price index would rise 0.4 percent from
the previous month, slowing from October's monthly increase of
0.49 percent, Dung told the National Assembly, in a televised
session.
Low inflation in 2013 would allow Vietnam to raise bank
credit to help speed economic growth next year, which the
government has targeted to accelerate to 5.8 percent, from 5.4
percent expected this year.
The economy grew 5.25 percent in 2012, the slowest pace in
13 years in what many economists say is well below its
potential, considering the pace of development, a growing
population of 90 million and an emerging middle class.
Dung, a former central bank governor, has faced pressure
over his handling of the economy and got a lukewarm rating from
his own party's lawmakers during Vietnam's first-ever
parliamentary confidence motion this year.
DEBT WOES
His efforts to revive the economy have been complicated by
the region's highest level of non-performing loans in the
banking system, which has tightened much-needed credit and
crippled tens of thousands of businesses.
In 2014 the government will issue more bonds to fund
development, even though the debt, along with an expected
increase in state budget spending would help widen the budget
deficit next year to 5.3 percent of the gross domestic product,
from 4.8 percent expected this year, Dung said.
Foreign investors would disburse an estimated $10.55 billion
in the first 11 months of 2013 in Vietnam's projects, up around
6 percent from a year ago, Dung said, without detailing the
factors helping the rebound.
Exports from January to November are estimated to rise 15
percent on the year to around $120 billion, while imports in the
same period could rise nearly 16 percent to $120.3 billion, he
said.
The government has projected this year's annual trade
deficit at $500 million, compared with a trade surplus of $780
million in 2012.
The central bank measures were helping control inflation but
Vietnam was not out of the woods yet, said Nguyen Duc Thanh,
head of the Vietnam Center for Economic and Policy Research.
"When the economy is still facing many troubles, the lower
inflation this year is a good sign as the central bank has been
holding a very tight monetary policy," Thanh said.
"However, it also shows that consumption demand is weaker
than past years, which will make Vietnam less attractive in
foreign investors' eyes."
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty and
Clarence Fernandez)