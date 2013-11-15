* World Bank says Vietnam PPP model "innovative"
* Investors concerned crony culture could emerge
* Bidding for second partner to be held next year
By Nguyen Phuong Linh
HANOI, Nov 15 For a firm short on capital with a
background in textiles, property and bottling water, Bitexco
wasn't the obvious choice to build a $757 million highway backed
by the World Bank in Vietnam's first-ever public-private
partnership.
There was no tender or bidding for the project, even though
the communist government had committed to a level playing field
in public-private projects. Investors say the no-bid contract -
and the World Bank's support for it - has set a bad precedent
for a country trying to shake off a reputation for entrenched
graft, bureaucracy and vested interests.
The support was however described by World Bank officials as
part of the push by Jim Yong Kim, the bank's president, to
embrace private sector participation in development, especially
in middle income countries like Vietnam, while ensuring
safeguards remain in place.
Announcing the strategy last month, Kim said it would be
impossible to eliminate poverty and meet the infrastructure
needs of developing countries with public money alone.
The bank officials said the government chose Bitexco to
build a 100-km (62-mile) stretch of a highway from Ho Chi Minh
City to the coastal city of Phan Thiet after the company
conducted a feasibility study. The World Bank's social and
environmental safeguards will be met, and competitive pricing
will be ensured, when bidding is held for a second partner, they
said.
"This innovative approach will enable us to help Vietnam
build the expressway faster, bringing economic development
benefits to people sooner," said Victoria Kwakwa, Vietnam
Country Director for the World Bank.
The World Bank has offered the government a grant and
low-interest loans for the road project, the value of which are
yet to be determined.
Several NGOs and other groups have cautioned that Kim's new
strategy to partner with the private sector carries risks of
poor governance if not implemented properly.
"In the strategy, the real emphasis is on partnering with
the private sector and taking larger risks, with the hope of
getting payoffs," said Jessica Evans, a senior advocate with
Human Rights Watch in Washington.
"The bank's desire is in the right place. But unfortunately
we just don't have the stringent mechanisms in place to ensure
that there is the level of due diligence that is required,
particularly for human rights."
In Vietnam, the lack of competitive bidding in the road
project was criticised.
"I'm very disappointed," said a Japanese investor whose firm
was interested in the project, speaking on condition of
anonymity. "I expected the government would open this up with a
fair chance for all private companies."
World Bank officials said the lender had insisted that
Bitexco bid out for a partner to help in the project.
"Bitexco only has some construction experience, that's why
we will have a bidding process to select the second investor who
will bring not only the additional money but also must be the
one with considerable experience and a high standard," said Mark
Moseley, the World Bank representative overseeing the project.
Bitexco, best known for building an iconic skyscraper in Ho
Chi Minh City, has held roadshows in several countries to seek
partners for the road project.
Pre-qualification documents are to be submitted by Nov 29,
with bidding likely to be take place next year.
"POLITICAL COLOUR"
It's not the first investment by Bitexco that has enjoyed
the support of the government. It has been involved in
construction of 10 hydropower plants with a total investment of
$820 million, mostly from bank loans guaranteed by the
government, which for a private firm is rare in Vietnam.
"Bitexco is one of the many companies in Vietnam with
political colour but due to many factors, including involvement
of multilaterals, the governance will be monitored by a lot of
people which provides us comfort," said Rodrigo Franco, the
president of Manila North Tollways, a company in the Philippines
that has evinced interest in the project.
"We have heard reports about Bitexco's political connections
but we think we are dealing with the government of Vietnam and
its private sector and that is the important thing for us."
Manila North is a unit of Philippine conglomerate Metro
Pacific Investments Corp, which in turn is a subsidiary
of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co.
Other investors have mixed feelings about the inaugural PPP
deal. On one hand, it's a liberal leap from preferential
treatment for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that have stifled
competition. The flip side, they say, is the PPPs could instead
foster a culture of crony capitalism that foreign firms cannot
compete with.
The government, however, says the inaugural PPP was fair and
square, even though Bitexco was selected without competition.
"This is a pilot project," Vice Minister of Construction
Nguyen Ngoc Dong told Reuters. "That's why it has its own
special factors. We didn't break any regulations."
The PPP plan came into effect in January 2011 and is part of
an economic "masterplan" launched by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung to revive a once a promising Tiger economy that lost its
bite due to heavy debt and spiralling inflation, with weak
retail and credit growth plunging at least 120,000 firms into
bankruptcy since 2012.
The plan states foreign and domestic tenders would be held
for PPPs and bidding procedures must be "in line with
international practice and ensure competition, fairness,
transparency and economic efficiency." It made no mention of any
pre-selection of firms.
The aim of PPPs is to ease the financial burden for
infrastructure on the state in a country where public debt,
including that of the cash-sapping SOEs, is equivalent to 95
percent of gross domestic product, according to a report
commissioned by parliament's economic committee.
Bitexco's chairman Vu Quang Hoi said his firm would
contribute 60 percent, or $90 million, towards the $150 million
private investment in the highway.
The remaining $607 million, Hoi said, would come from the
government. The World Bank said it would provide financial
support for the project both directly and indirectly, through a
grant to the government for its contribution to the project and
through a low-interest loan, which the government would use to
provide credit to Bitexco.
Hoi said Bitexco clinched the deal because of the groundwork
it had put in beforehand and it had turned down more profitable
projects to take the highway contract, because Vietnam "needs a
pioneer" capable of delivering.
"We have a lot of experience building infrastructure for
hydropower projects," Hoi told Reuters in an interview. "That's
much more difficult than building an expressway."
However, the deal has left some foreign investors
unimpressed at a critical time for Vietnam, which faces
increased competition from other regional markets, some offering
attractive incentives for international businesses.
"The Vietnamese government is ruining its last chance to
gain the trust of foreign investors," said the head of a foreign
business chamber in Ho Chi Minh City, who asked not to be
identified. "To me, this look more like a donor-crony
partnership than a public-private partnership."
