GRAPHIC: Life insurance premiums: link.reuters.com/syj25w
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, July 10 Life insurance premiums in Vietnam
are on track for yet another record year, but industry observers
say the gains are coming from a very low base and that foreign
insurers have yet to truly crack the market despite dominating
the sector.
Premiums from life insurance plans are expected to rise 15
percent to a record 31.5 trillion dong ($1.45 billion) this
year, or 3.3 times the value in 2007, finance ministry data
shows. Still, the number of life insurance policies totalled
just 5.96 million at the end of April - that's less than the
population of the capital Hanoi. State television estimates 90
percent of the country's 90 million people do not have life
insurance policies.
It will take a few more years before insurers make more
substantial headway into the market. Most households still have
low understanding and awareness of insurance policies, and
despite a rising middle class, most can yet afford coverage, BMI
Research said in a report last month.
Trinh Van Anh, 24, a manager at an international school in
Hanoi, has no life insurance and hasn't thought of getting one,
even though her monthly salary of about $1,000 is higher than
most of her peers. "There's no one telling me to get one," she
said. "No one knows what life insurance covers, what it gives
the policy holder, or what the benefits are."
By 2019, at least one of the major players may achieve
significant success in developing and distributing
micro-insurance products among the lower-income population,
according to BMI. Prudential, AIA, Manulife
and Dai-ichi currently dominate the market.
Baoviet Life, a unit of Baoviet Holdings, is the only
domestic player, and the market's second-biggest player after
Prudential.
($1 = 21,785 dong)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)