HANOI Nov 19 Vietnam's prime minister posted a
letter online on Thursday urging the public to use the Internet
responsibly and build a civilised web environment, in rare
comments promoting cyberspace in a country renowned for crushing
dissent.
In a letter more than 1,100 words long posted on the
government's website and its new Facebook page, Nguyen
Tan Dung said the Internet was key to transparency and
"contributes to the assurance of freedom, human rights and civil
rights".
While Internet usage and smartphone sales have soared in
Vietnam, its communist government has dealt harshly with its
online critics, with rights groups angered by the arrests,
intimidation and jailing of dozens of bloggers and activists.
Reporters Without Borders has previously dubbed Vietnam an
"enemy of the Internet" for its suppression of online
dissidents.
Dung, whose government has been credited with steering a
series of liberal reforms to the economy to court more
investors, is one of only a few among Vietnam's leaders to have
advocated the use of Facebook.
The ruling Communist Party has until recently steered clear
of a platform used by more than a third of its 90 million
population.
"We saw clear risk of abusing Internet to disperse
information that is fabricated, unverified, without reliable
source, toxic and offensive that aims to slander and smear
individuals, organisations and brands, spreading ideas and
organising terrorism, vandalism," Dung said.
His letter mentioned big international tech names as
familiar to Vietnamese such as Google, Facebook,
YouTube, Twitter, Viber and some local news websites.
At a ministerial meeting last year, Dung asked officials to
be more active on social networks, which have become one of the
prime sources of information in his country.
Vietnam has 49 percent of its population on the Internet,
higher than the world's average of 40.4 percent and the
Asia-Pacific region mean of 32.4 percent, the letter said.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Sanjeev
Miglani)