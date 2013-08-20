HANOI Aug 20 Vietnam's government is to decide
policy in managing free internet-based telecom tools like Viber,
Line and Whatsapp, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on
Friday, a move bound to increase concerns about Communist Party
censorship.
State media said the government might "ban" free messaging
services because of the harm done to network providers.
Vietnam has repeatedly come under fire for curbs on free
speech and harsh treatment for bloggers who dare to criticize
the one-party regime.
The prime minister said the government would "build and
promulgate the policies" in managing the free communication
services on the internet (Over-The-Top (OTT) services.)"
Like many other confusing regulations, it didn't explain
clearly what the government plans to do. But state media said it
might "ban" all OTT services.
"We will lose 40-50 percent of our revenue if all of our 40
million customers use Viber instead of traditional call and
text," a representative of Viettel Telecom, one of the country's
biggest phone network providers, told state media.
Vietnam has 17 million smart phone users, according to a
report from Google. The demand for communications is
huge with 60 million people under the age of 30.
Jong Buhm Park, Chief Executive Officer of NHN Vietnam, the
developer of Japan's Line app, said a ban would not happen.
"The government has more options, like cooperation between
OTT and network providers," Park told Reuters.
The prime minister's statement comes two weeks after the
government ordered all foreign websites, including Facebook
, to have at least one server hosted in Vietnam.
"This looks like an additional step from the government to
censor internet users," said a diplomat who requested anonymity.
"Once it can't control them, it will block everything,"
Saudi Arabia in June banned Viber, which is hard for the
state to monitor and deprives licensed telecom companies of
revenue from international calls and texts.