HANOI Nov 27 Vietnam will hand out fines of 100
million dong ($4,740) to anyone criticising the government on
social media, under a new law announced this week, the latest
measure in a widening crackdown on dissent by the country's
communist rulers.
Comments that did not constitute criminal offences would
trigger fines if held to be "propaganda against the state", or
spreading "reactionary ideology", according to the law signed by
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.
Vietnam has repeatedly drawn fire for the harsh treatment
and lengthy jail terms it has given to bloggers who criticised
its one-party regime. The number of arrests and convictions has
soared in the last four years.
The new decree is vaguely worded and did not say what
comments amounted to a criminal offence, which can be punished
with prison, or an "administrative violation" that rates a fine.
Internet penetration is soaring in a country of an estimated
90 million people, a third of whom use the internet and about 20
million of whom have Facebook accounts, a report published at a
seminar on information technology in Ho Chi Minh City in
September showed.
A Vietnamese Facebook user who campaigned online for
the release of his brother jailed for criticizing the government
fell foul of the same law and was last month sentenced to 15
months of house arrest.
Rights groups and foreign governments have come down hard on
Vietnam over its draconian cyber laws, including the United
States, which has urged Vietnam to improve its human rights
record to strengthen its case for stronger trade ties.
Media freedom campaigners Reporters Without Borders calls
the country "an enemy of the internet".
The law would anger social media users, said Nguyen Lan
Thang, a well-known Vietnamese Internet activist, who questioned
the need for it.
"How could the government be destroyed by comments and the
sharing of information on personal social media?" Thang said.
The decree also said anyone posting online a map of Vietnam
inconsistent with the country's sovereignty claims faced fines.
The issue is hugely sensitive in Vietnam, where China's
perceived encroachment of territory generates the kind of quiet
anger experts say Vietnam's government wants to rein in.
(Editing by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)