TOKYO, June 13 Vietnam's state oil and gas group Petrovietnam will propose to Japanese firms the joint development of about 20 oil and gas blocks in the South China Sea in July, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

Japanese firms will also be given a chance to invest in infrastructure projects, including oil refineries and coal-fired power plants, totalling $24.8 billion, the report said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)