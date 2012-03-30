HANOI, March 30 Vietnam will receive loans worth a combined $1.6 billion from Japan to fund eight projects to develop its infrastructure and technology, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The loan agreements, signed by the ministry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency on Friday, brought Japan's fund commitment to Vietnam to around $21 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The loans will fund Vietnam's development of Hoa Lac science and technology city and infrastructure projects including the expansion of Hanoi-based Noi Bai airport, National Road 3, Ho Chi Minh City railway, the statement said.

Japan is now Vietnam's largest international donor, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)