HANOI, April 1 Japan's Credit Saison Co
has secured permission from Vietnam's central bank to buy 49
percent stake in a financial firm owned by the unlisted Ho Chi
Minh City Development Bank (HDBank), the State Bank of Vietnam
said on Wednesday.
HDBank will retain a 50 percent of stake in HDFinance, while
the remaining 1 percent will be sold to Ho Chi Minh Securities
Corp, the central bank said in a statement. It gave no
value of the deal.
HDFinance was formed in 2007 as Societe Generale Viet
Finance and was the first non-bank, wholly foreign-owned
financial firm licensed in Vietnam. It was acquired in October
2013 by HDBank, which provides consumer loans via a nationwide
network.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)