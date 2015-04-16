HANOI, April 16 Vietnam launched a search
mission on Thursday for two fighter pilots who ejected over the
South China Sea during a training exercise involving two
Russian-built fighter jets, a provincial official said.
The pilots were flying separately in two Sukhoi Su-22 jets
but lost contact off the coast of south-central Binh Thuan
province around noon local time, the Defence Ministry said.
The incident is the latest in a series of setbacks for
Vietnam's military, which has seen two fatal helicopter
accidents in the past nine months, killing a combined 24
personnel.
The Defence Ministry said in a statement that search teams
had located four reserve fuel tanks and it was trying to
determine what happened. It did not say whether or not the two
planes had crashed.
Nguyen Hung Tan, chief administrator at the provincial
committee for floods and storms prevention, said the pilots had
ejected and their whereabouts were unknown.
"The two pilots jumped out of the planes and parachuted,"
Tan told Reuters.
