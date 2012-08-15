BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC announces public offering
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - announced that it plans to make a public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock
Aug 15 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Kinh Bac City Development Share Holding Corp in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Revenue 174,580 364,554
Gross profit -123,088 69,327
Net profit -128,443 37,366
NOTE: Results are unaudited
Shares of the real estate developer, based in the northern of province of Bac Ninh, were down 4.85 percent at 9,800 dong (47 U.S. cents) at 0429 GMT on Wednesday. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* National Commerce Corp announces commencement of common stock offering