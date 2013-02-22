Feb 22 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Kinh Do Corporation, one of Vietnam's leading listed food makers:

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Revenues 4,318,330 4,278,051

Gross profit 500,636 349,181

Net profit 362,922 278,635

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm ended 1.09 percent higher at 46,500 dong ($2.23) each on Friday. ($1=20,860 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)