German stocks - Factors to watch on June 1
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Feb 22 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Kinh Do Corporation, one of Vietnam's leading listed food makers:
Unit: million dong
Item 2012 2011
Revenues 4,318,330 4,278,051
Gross profit 500,636 349,181
Net profit 362,922 278,635
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm ended 1.09 percent higher at 46,500 dong ($2.23) each on Friday. ($1=20,860 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* May total motorcycles sales of 60,696 units, up 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: