HANOI, March 31 Vietnamese lender BIDV, the country's second-largest partly private bank in assets, will lend nearly $177 million to Laos government for three infrastructure projects, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The Hanoi-based bank will lend $26.84 million for building a road in Laos, while $150 million will go to the construction of infrastructure and irrigation in two provinces there, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.

It gave no further details of the loans. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; ; Editing by Martin Petty)