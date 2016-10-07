HANOI Oct 7 The Vietnamese government has told
privatised state-owned enterprises (SOEs) speed up listing
shares on the stock exchange, a deputy premier said, signalling
Hanoi's commitment to its much criticised privatisation process.
Ministries, provincial governments and state corporations
have been told to get firms under their control to accelerate
listings, which would include big players like flag carrier
Vietnam Airlines IPO-VAL.HM and garment maker Vinatex.
The firms, valued at $1.2 billion and $2.45 billion
respectively, are among dozens that have ignored a mandatory
requirement to join an exchange within one-year of their
partial-privatisation.
In Vietnam, initial public offerings (IPOs) and listing are
two separate stages.
The government's news website quoted Deputy Prime Minister
Vuong Dinh Hue as saying authorities should report their
progress to the government by Nov. 1.
The move to get firms to list on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh
City bourses comes as the government presses for its most
sought-after brewers Sabeco and Habeco to list sometime between
November and March. Once they have made their debut the
government aims to sell state stakes worth $2.2 billion.
Ho Chi Minh City-based Sabeco, known for its Bia Saigon and
333 brews, may list by late November or early December, its
chief executive officer told Reuters on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, deputy industry and trade minister Hoang Quoc
Vuong said listings of Sabeco and smaller brewer Habeco could be
delayed until the first quarter of 2017.
Many other major firms have yet to list more than a year
since their IPOs, breaking a government ruling that lacks
enforcement while the fine is just around $6,700.
While the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange is Asia's second
best performer so far this year with a rise of nearly 19 percent
based on Reuters data, foreign investors remain frustrated over
the slow process Vietnam refers to as "equitisation".
Officials argue crossover regulations have delayed
privatisation, while some businessmen say executives are also
cautious about rushing and fear facing jail terms for causing
losses to the state.
