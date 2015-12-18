(Refiles to fix reporter contact info)
By My Pham
HANOI Dec 18 Vietnam can expect rapid growth in
its already fast-expanding logistics industry, buoyed by an
anticipated imports-exports boom from new multilateral trade
pacts and a surge in domestic retail and e-commerce spending.
Its logistics sector may grow 20-24 percent this year, with
70 percent of 1,300 firms expected to rake in profits, according
to industry data. That expected growth comes on the heels of a
free-trade agreement with the European Union and the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which is fuelling record
foreign investment into factories.
Two weeks after the October conclusion of the TPP, a
12-nation bloc covering 40 percent of the global economy,
logistics equities soared in Vietnam. Shares of shipping firms
Gemadept Corp gained 28 percent, and Viconship
was up 20 percent. Surging trade will be a boon for shipping,
rail freight and haulage firms, which are already benefiting
from Vietnam's booming e-commerce. Container volumes in and out
of the country have increased about 36 percent since 2011,
including some 1,700 containers a day to the United States.
DHL Express, the first international logistics company to
set up shop in Vietnam, says the country is one of its fastest
growing markets in the Asia-Pacific. That is helped by
e-commerce and increased output of electronics, mainly
smartphones and televisions, for brands like Samsung
, LG, Intel, Panasonic,
Toshiba and Sony < 6758.T>, which represent major
opportunities for the logistics market in Vietnam, said a
spokesperson for package delivery giant UPS.
Domestic outfits will have a lot to do to step up, however,
with supply chains notably weak and logistics costs equivalent
to a fifth of GDP, higher than the global average. They also
face competition from foreign players, which dominate the
sector. "Local firms have to invest more in facilities and human
capital to raise their capacity," said Do Xuan Quang, vice
president of the Association of Vietnam Logistics. "Otherwise
they cannot compete with foreign players."
(Editing by Martin Petty and Ryan Woo)