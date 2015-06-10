HANOI, June 10 A unit of Vietnam food producer
Masan Group agreed with eight banks to sell 9 trillion
dong ($413.32 million) worth of bonds, in what would be one of
the country's biggest-ever domestic bond sales by a private
firm.
Masan Consumer Holdings (MCH) will sell its five-year bonds
to banks including Vietcombank, the country's biggest
listed lender by market value, to help Masan Group pay debts,
reduce costs and bolster the group's balance sheet, Masan said
in a statement.
The bond sale would be one of the biggest to be offered by a
local firm on Vietnam's capital market, according to several
experts, as Vietnam's private sector firms seek to raise funds.
MCH raised 2.1 trillion dong from a sale of 10-year bonds in
December last year.
Tong Minh Tuan, head of investment banking at Vietcombank
Securities, which is handling the bond issue, told Reuters that
Vietcombank would buy MCG bonds worth 5.4 trillion dong and BIDV
, Vietnam's top partly-private lender by assets, would
buy 900 billion dong worth.
Other lenders include Military Commercial Bank,
which would take 300 billion dong of the bonds, he added.
Masan's total debt of 27.2 trillion dong accounted for 55
percent of its assets at the end of the first quarter, down
slightly from 58 percent at Dec. 31, 2014, according to its
un-audited January-March financial statements.
($1=21,775 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Louise
Heavens)