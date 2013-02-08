Feb 8 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Masan Group, one of Vietnam's leading food makers:

Unit: million dong

Item * 2012 2011

Revenues 10,575,250 7,239,003

Gross profit 2,543,116 2,868,572

Net profit 2,017,567 2,496,008

* Results are not audited.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based company stood unchanged at 116,000 dong ($5.58) each on 0214 GMT. ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)