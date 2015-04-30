* Vietnam bought Russian-made land attack Klub missiles
* Missiles have 300 km range
* Analysts surprised by assertive weapon choice
* Vietnam's ties with China strained over South China Sea
* Weapons likely to target Chinese ports, airfields -
experts
(Adds comment from China)
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, April 30 Vietnam is arming its
expanding submarine fleet with land attack missiles that could
be capable of reaching Chinese coastal cities, a choice of
weapon likely to be seen as provocative by China in the ongoing
South China Sea dispute.
A little-noticed filing to the United Nations made by
Vietnam last year, and reviewed by Reuters, shows it has bought
the Russian-made land attack variant of the Klub missile for its
state-of-the-art Kilo attack submarines.
The filing came to light after the independent Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) recently updated
data on its website to show Vietnam's acquisition.
Regional military attaches and analysts see the missiles as
a further sign of Vietnam's determination to counter the rise of
China's larger military and part of a broader trend of Asian
countries re-arming amid rising territorial tensions.
The choice of weapon is a more assertive one than the
anti-shipping missiles Vietnam was expected to obtain.
While those would potentially target Chinese ships and
submarines in the South China Sea, the land attack weapons are
capable of precision strikes at a range of 300 kilometres,
making China's coastal cities potential targets in any conflict.
Carl Thayer, an expert on Vietnam's military at the
Australian Defence Force Academy, said the move was a "massive
shift" beyond more routine anti-ship tactics.
"They've given themselves a much more powerful deterrent
that complicates China's strategic calculations," he said,
adding he was surprised by the move.
Vietnam is the first Southeast Asian nation to arm its
submarine fleet with a land attack missile.
The Vietnamese defence and foreign ministries have yet to
respond to questions submitted by Reuters. Vietnamese military
officials have previously described Vietnam's arms build-up,
including the submarine purchases, as defensive.
Moscow-based Almaz-Antey, parent company of the missiles'
manufacturer Novator, declined to comment on any weapon sales to
Vietnam.
LIKELY TARGETS
Rather than risk an attack on cities such as Shanghai, it is
more likely Vietnam would see closer ports and airfields, such
as the naval base at Sanya on China's Hainan Island and
facilities on land reclamations China is building in the South
China Sea, as potential targets, Thayer said.
While communist parties rule both Vietnam and China, Hanoi
has long been wary of China, especially over Beijing's claims to
most of the potentially oil-rich South China Sea.
Beijing's placement of an oil rig in waters claimed by
Vietnam last year sparked riots in Vietnam and infuriated
Hanoi's leadership.
The two navies routinely eye each other over disputed
holdings in the sea's Spratly islands, which straddle some of
the world's busiest shipping lanes.
Before obtaining the weapons, Hanoi's previous land attack
capabilities were limited to a handful of ageing Scud missiles
and more limited weapons fired by Russian-built Su-30 aircraft.
Vietnam's navy has taken possession of three Russian-built
Kilos and a fourth is in transit under a $2.6 billion deal
struck with Moscow in 2009, according to Vietnamese state press
reports. A fifth is undergoing sea-trials off St Petersburg and
a final sixth submarine is due for completion in 2016.
SIPRI has logged the sale of 50 anti-ship and land attack
Klubs to Vietnam as part of the deal, with 28 having been
delivered already over the last two years. The precise number of
land attack missiles it has bought is not publicly available.
Collin Koh of Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of
International Studies said it was unclear whether Vietnam had
the full electronic capabilities to deploy the missiles at peak
effectiveness.
"But even with those caveats, this is still significant...
the Vietnamese have realised that without the ability to launch
a counterstrike, their deterrence would have been quite
limited."
Moscow-based strategic analyst Vasily Kashin said the Kilos
sold to Vietnam are more advanced than those used by China while
Moscow has never sold the Klub land attack missile to Beijing,
which has developed its own similar weapon, the YJ-18.
Zha Daojiong, an international relations professor at
Beijing's Peking University, said the move was part of a
"normal" regional rearmament trend and Hanoi would be aware of
the costs of ever using them against China.
"It is a loaded pistol, but can (they) afford to fire it?,"
he said.
China's Defence Ministry spokesman Geng Yansheng, when asked
about the missiles and whether Beijing had expressed concern
about them to Hanoi, said the two country's militaries were
always in close touch.
"We have confidence we can together properly maintain this
relationship," Geng told a monthly news briefing on Thursday.
Trevor Hollingsbee, a former naval intelligence analyst with
Britain's defence ministry, said Vietnam was creating China's
biggest strategic headache in the South China Sea.
"All indications are that they are surmounting the submarine
learning curve quite rapidly...this is a very real problem for
China," he said.
