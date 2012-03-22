(Corrects the bond value to $143.8 million in second bullet
point)
* Vinacomin says to sell alumina in Q2
* Plans dong bonds to raise $143.8 mln
* Says in talks with many partners for alumina sales
HANOI, March 22 Vietnam's state coal and mineral
group Vinacomin may start selling alumina product next month
during its test-run of the country's first alumina plant, a
senior executive said on Thursday.
"We will strive to keep the test-run period as short as
possible and bring the plant to full capacity," Chairman Tran
Xuan Hoa of the National Coal and Mineral Industries Group
(Vinacomin) said on the sidelines of an energy conference.
Hoa said Hanoi-based Vinacomin would operate at 70-80
percent of the Tan Rai plant's capacity during the test-run. The
$460-million facility has a designed capacity of 600,000 tonnes
a year, he said.
Up to 99 percent of the Tan Rai plant has been completed,
state media has reported, but construction has been delayed for
because of rain and incomplete administrative procedures, which
in turn slowed the funding process, Hoa said.
Production at the plant in the central highland province of
Lam Dong had initially been scheduled to start in the last
quarter of 2011.
"Prolonged rains made it difficult for building the red mud
reservoir, while procedures that our Chinese contractor failed
to complete on time has delayed our disbursement, which finally
delayed the construction," he said.
The Tan Rai plant is built by China Aluminum International
Engineering Co (Chalieco), a subsidiary of state-owned Aluminum
Corp of China, or Chinalco, the country's top aluminium
producer.
Vinacomin plans to raise 3 trillion dong ($143.8 million)
via domestic dong-denominated bonds this year to finance
projects, including the alumina plant, while keeping an overseas
bond issue on hold, Hoa said.
He did not give a date for the dong bond issue.
The group, which is also Vietnam's top coal producer, has
been developing the Nhan Co alumina project in the province of
Dak Nong, with projected initial output of 300,000 tonnes in
2014, which could be raised to 650,000 tonnes by 2016.
Vinacomin has forecast Tan Rai's alumina output at 300,000
tonnes this year, rising to 500,000 tonnes in 2013 and 650,000
tonnes in 2014.
Vinacomin and China's Yunnan Metallurgical Group have a
memorandum of understanding under which the Vietnamese firm has
agreed to sell 600,000-900,000 tonnes of alumina a year to
Yunnan Metallurgical, which plans to supply the alumina to its
smelter, Yunnan Aluminium Industry Co Ltd.
Hoa said the group had not fixed any contract with foreign
partners, although China would be its largest market.
"We are just in negotiations with partners and we have
received much interest from them," he said.
Alumina is a white powder made from bauxite ore that is used
to produce aluminium.
($1=20,860 dong)
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and
Robert Birsel)