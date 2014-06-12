HANOI, June 12 Vietnam plans to approve the
privatisation of MobiFone, the country's second-biggest mobile
telecom operator, by the end of the year after the firm is hived
off from state-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group
(VNPT), the government said.
As part of the privatisation process, MobiFone shares will
be sold in an initial public offering, the government said in a
directive disclosed late on Wednesday. Plans for the sale are
due to be cleared by end-2014, it said.
The government disclosed no further details, nor potential
strategic investors in the IPO. The listing has been long
expected as Hanoi steps up share sales in major state-owned
businesses like national carrier Vietnam Airlines, expected in
September, as part of plans to restructure state-owned
enterprises.
The plan to spin off Hanoi-based MobiFone under the
Information and Communications Ministry comes as its parent VNPT
faces increasing competition from rival, military-run Viettel
Telecom, the country's biggest mobile network.
While MobiFone accounts for 50-60 percent of VNPT's
earnings, according to state media, the privatisation is part of
Hanoi's efforts to encourage VNPT to develop other existing
businesses, like multimedia services and information technology,
to cement its role as a leading force in the telecom sector.
In 2012, the last year for which government data is
available, MobiFone had a 21 percent share of Vietnam's mobile
phone market of 131 million subscribers, less than half of
Viettel Telecom's 44 percent share. VNPT will retain control of
VinaPhone, the third-biggest mobile telecom provider.
