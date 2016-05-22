U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to board Air Force One to depart for Vietnam and Japan from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HANOI U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in Vietnam on Sunday for a three-day trip aimed at strengthening defense and economic ties with a former enemy that has become a key focus of Washington's Asia "rebalance" strategy.

Obama's jet, Air Force One, arrived late in the evening in the capital Hanoi, where he will meet the communist country's leadership triumvirate of party chief, president and prime minister.

Accompanying Obama on the trip will be Secretary of State John Kerry, who arrived a few hours earlier from Myanmar. Obama is also due to visit Ho Chi Minh City, the country's commercial hub known before 1975 as Saigon, the capital of the U.S.-backed South Vietnam that was defeated in the war.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Martin Petty)