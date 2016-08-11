SINGAPORE Aug 11 Vietnamese state-owned PV Oil
is continuing to market its light sweet Song Doc crude, said an
industry source and a trader familiar with the matter.
The move comes after the company said in April that a cargo
loading in June would likely be the last from the field.
The industry source said that supply and marketing of Song
Doc crude would continue as the lease on the project's floating
production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit was recently
extended.
A PV Oil spokesman did not immediately reply to requests for
comment.
PV Oil last sold a 200,000-barrel Song Doc cargo loading
June 11-17 to Shell at a premium of between $1.50-2.00 per
barrel to dated Brent.
The Vietnamese state-marketer is now offering
200,000-barrels of the grade for Oct. 5-11 loading via a sell
tender that was issued Aug. 10, according to the trader. The
tender, which closes on Aug. 17, is the first in four months.
Commercial production at the project began in 2008, with the
grade's first 250,000-barrel cargo loading in November that
year.
The Song Doc field was expected to yield around 25,000
barrels per day at peak production levels, but declining output
rates have slashed current levels to around 2,000 bpd.
"If a field is closed for too long it will damage the
reservoir and maybe kill the field off," the trader said.
He noted that continuing production could also look more
attractive than previously as regional crude premiums have
started to recover in recent months.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Joseph Radford)