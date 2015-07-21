HANOI, July 21 Police in Vietnam said on Tuesday
they had detained the recently ousted chairman of state oil and
gas company PetroVietnam on suspicion of fraud while he was
leading the banking unit of conglomerate Ocean Group.
The country's economic police department said in a statement
on the police website Nguyen Xuan Son, when general manager of
Ocean Group's Ocean Commercial Bank unit, had abused his
position of power and "deliberately acted against state
regulations of economic management and caused serious
consequences". (mps.gov.vn)
No-one at PetroVietnam, Ocean Group or Ocean Commercial Bank
could immediately be reached for comment outside regular
Vietnamese office hours.
Son was removed from the chairmanship of PetroVietnam on
Sunday by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, the government news
website said.
Son's detention comes after Vietnamese police in October
detained Ocean Group founder and chairman Ha Van Tham on
suspicion of financial irregularities.
Unlisted Ocean Commercial Bank was taken over earlier this
year by the State Bank of Vietnam, which said it had suffered
serious financial losses and the acquisition would help ensure
the safety of the banking system.
Ocean Group shares have plunged around 80 percent since its
founder's arrest in October.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by David Holmes)