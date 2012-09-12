HANOI, Sept 12 Vietnamese state-run energy firm
Petrovietnam must cease work at its finance arm Petrovietnam
Finance Corp (PVFC) and instead concentrate on its core
oil and gas businesses, the government said on Wednesday.
Vietnam said in July it would require all state-run
companies, many of which are burdened with huge debts, to pull
out of their non-core operations by 2015, and ban them from
investing in shares, banks, property and insurance.
Hanoi-based Petrovietnam, one of the country's biggest state
firms and one of its most heavily indebted, was told not to
"maintain PVFC", and that it should submit a restructuring plan
this month, the government said in a statement.
It did not say if Petrovietnam would sell PVFC, which is 10
percent owned by Morgan Stanley, or dissolve it.
Neither government officials nor Petrovietnam executives
were immediately available for comment.
Petrovietnam must focus on its core activities, which are
oil and gas exploration and production, petrochemical
activities, electricity generation, and oil and gas services,
the statement said.
Petrovietnam holds a 78 percent stake in PVFC. It also owns
20 percent of Ocean Bank.
PVFC may become a bank and issue shares to raise its
registered capital by 50 percent to 9 trillion dong ($431.9
million), state media reported in May
PVFC shares traded down 3.3 percent on Wednesday to close at
8,700 dong (42 U.S. cents) a share.
Vietnam's 12 largest state-run groups had combined debt of
218.7 trillion dong ($10.5 billion), or 8.76 percent of the
banking system's total loans as of September 2011. Petrovietnam
accounted for nearly a third of that debt, the Finance Ministry
has said.