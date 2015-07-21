HANOI, July 21 PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's second-largest listed firm by market value, said its revenues and gross profit this year are expected to fall short of annual targets because of weaker-than-anticipated global oil prices.

PV Gas, the gas production and distribution arm of PetroVietnam, is also seeking permission from its parent to reduce the state's shareholdings to 65 percent from 96.7 percent by year-end, Chief Executive Officer Duong Manh Son said.

In February, PV Gas projected its 2015 gross profit would drop 21.2 percent to 14.16 trillion dong ($649 million), with revenues seen falling 5.4 percent to 69.54 trillion dong.

The annual projections were made based on a global crude price of $100 a barrel, while Brent crude could be $60-$65 a barrel by the year end, the 46-year-old executive, who was appointed in May 2015, said in an interview.

"The actual earnings for the full year are expected not to fall too much from the targets," he said in a written answer to Reuters questions, without giving specific figures.

PV Gas, one of six PetroVietnam major listed subsidiaries, has a market value of $5.2 billion, or nearly 10 percent of Vietnam's total stock market capitalisation. It ranks after Vietcombank.

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with Brent September crude 10 cents lower at $56.55 a barrel.

PV Gas shares fell 0.83 percent to 59,500 dong ($2.73) at 0724 GMT on Tuesday after closing at 60,000 dong the previous day, the lowest since May 18 after the government removed the PetroVietnam chairman from his post.

Son's forecasts were made after PetroVietnam acquired all of the upstream Vietnamese assets of U.S. oil major Chevron Corp in June as it seeks to boost gas output.

The firm has proposed a plan on state share sales to PetroVietnam to comply with a government ruling, under which Vietnamese companies have to cut state ownership to 65 percent by Dec. 31, 2015, Son said.

PV Gas aims to pick strategic investors which have experience in gas exploration and production or major international banks or fund management firms, Son said. He did not name any potential investors.

"PV Gas has proposed with the group a plan to reduce (state) stakes and will move proactively after the plan is approved," Son said. (Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)