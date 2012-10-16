* Vietnam to continue with state enterprise reform
* Also promises banking reform, but no details
* PM Dung, seen under threat, stays in office
(Adds economist quote, economic background)
HANOI, Oct 16 Vietnam's ruling Communist Party
has promised economic reforms and a restructuring of state firms
and the banking system after a top-level meeting that criticised
senior members, thought to include the prime minister, but left
them in their posts.
The banks are swimming in bad debt, much of it owed by the
huge state enterprises at the heart of the economy. Moody's
downgraded Vietnam last month and said bank reforms should be
implemented quickly.
The central committee, the powerful body of more than 170
senior members of the Communist Party of Vietnam, "came to the
decision not to discipline the collective of the Political
Bureau and a comrade member of the Political Bureau", the party
said in a statement on its website late on Monday.
Some analysts had forecast that Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung, in power since 2006, might be ousted. He has faced
questions in parliament over a scandal involving Vinashin, a
huge state shipbuilder he had championed but which almost
collapsed in 2010 under $4.5 billion in debt.
Bloggers have accused him of greed, cronyism and economic
mismanagement. The authorities have responded with a crackdown
on dissent and three high-profile bloggers were recently jailed
for up to 12 years for anti-state propaganda.
The plenum urged that the business climate be improved and
foreign investment encouraged, according to a report by the
official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
While it advocated the restructuring and renovation of the
state-owned enterprises (SOEs), "the committee continued to
affirm their core role", according to the report.
"Resolute adjustments must be made so that the SOEs can have
appropriate structures and take the lead in scientific and
technological renovation ... and maintaining the socialist
orientation of the economy," it said.
However, it added that non-core investments should be ended
and the state should withdraw from firms in which it holds less
than 50 percent of the capital.
In addition, the SOEs "must be reorganised in the model of
joint stock and limited liability companies".
The central committee also ordered amendments to the 2003
Land Law to tackle corruption, speculation and lawsuits in the
interests of socio-political stability, the VNA report said.
CONTINUITY
Jonathan Pincus, dean of the Fulbright Economics Teaching
Programme in Ho Chi Minh City, said the plenum had opted for
continuity in policy -- restructuring the financial system and
SOEs were longstanding aims, even if progress had been slow.
"No more details were provided, but perhaps we can expect
more bank mergers and continued pressure on public investment
financing," he said.
Soaring inflation and the collapse of the property market
have contributed to the bad-debt problem at banks, and the
central bank last year launched a plan to restructure the sector
through mergers and acquisitions of the weakest lenders.
In August, it gave approval for Sahabank to take
over weaker lender Hanoi Building Bank (Habubank), the
second such deal this year.
The central bank said in July that bad debt in the banking
system had risen to 8.6 percent of loans as of the end of March,
almost double the previously published figure.
Banks have slowed lending to tackle the problem. The
authorities have also tried to tighten lending conditions in
order to keep a lid on inflation.
As a result, the economy has slowed and the government has
forecast growth of 5.2 percent in 2012 after 5.89 percent in
2011.
(Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Nick Macfie)