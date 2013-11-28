HANOI Nov 29 The Vietnam of today wasn't what
Le Hieu Dang had hoped for when he joined the Communist Party 40
years ago to liberate and rebuild a country reeling from decades
of war and French and U.S. occupation.
The socialist system of the late revolutionary Ho Chi Minh
has been corrupted, he says, by a shift to a market economy
tightly controlled by one political party that has given rise to
a culture of graft and vested interests.
"I fought in the war for a better society, a fair life for
people. But after the war, the country has worsened, the workers
are poor, the farmers have lost their land," Dang told Reuters.
"It's unacceptable. We have a political monopoly and a
dictatorship running this country."
Opinions like this might be normal in many countries. But in
Vietnam, where politics is taboo, free speech is stifled and the
image of unity in the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)
sacrosanct, analysts say the significance of comrades speaking
out publicly cannot be understated.
The CPV-dominated National Assembly on Thursday approved
amendments to a 1992 constitution that, despite a public
consultation campaign, entrench the party's grip on power at a
time when discontent simmers over its handling of land disputes,
corruption and an economy suffocated by toxic debt amassed by
state-run firms.
Dang is vehemently against the amendments, and not alone in
his views, which are of the kind that have landed dozens of
people in jail as part of a crackdown that's intensified as
dissent has risen and internet usage soared to a third of the 90
million population.
Draconian cyber laws were tightened further on Wednesday,
when the government announced a 100 million dong ($4,740) fine
for anyone who criticises it on social media.
But what has jolted the party is that the loudest voices
calling for a more pluralist system are coming not from the
general public, but from within its own ranks, an open act of
mutiny not seen since the CPV took power of a reunified Vietnam
in 1975, after the communists' triumph over U.S. forces.
"Vietnam has entered a new phase. The existence of rivalries
within the party is already known, but it's now more transparent
in a way never seen in the past," said Jonathan London, a
Vietnam expert at City University in Hong Kong.
"The rise of this group and its advice will influence the
tenor of party discussion. What's clear is this is a period of
uncertainty and competition."
CRISIS AND DEADLOCK
This year, Dang and 71 others, among them intellectuals,
bloggers and current and former CPV apparatchiks, drafted their
own version of the constitution, in response to a routine public
feedback campaign ostensibly aimed at placating people and
boosting the party's dwindling legitimacy.
Their draft was posted online and 15,000 people signed an
accompanying petition calling for the scrapping of Article 4,
which enshrines the CPV's political monopoly.
But lawmakers did the opposite and redrafted the article to
expand the CPV's leadership role and the military's duty to
protect it. In a summary of 26 million public opinions on the
draft, a commission of the National Assembly said the majority
of Vietnamese supported one-party rule.
"Theoretically, democracy is not synonymous with pluralism,"
the commission said in a report in May. "No one can affirm that
multiple political parties are better than one party."
On Thursday, not a single lawmaker rejected the new draft,
which expanded Article 4 to state the party is "the vanguard of
the Vietnamese workers, people and nation".
A draft of the amendments, published weeks ago, outraged
opponents.
The initial 72 democracy advocates were joined by others and
165 of them, including retired government officials, published a
statement on the Internet two weeks ago warning lawmakers to
reject the amendments.
They said if National Assembly members passed the
amendments, they would be complicit in a "crime against the
country and its people" and would "only push the country deeper
into crisis and deadlock".
'BRIDGING ROLE'
Many of the party's open critics took part in the wars to
liberate Vietnam from Western powers in the 1950s, '60s and '70s
and have become new revolutionaries of sorts, confronting
issues that most Vietnamese are afraid to discuss.
Nguyen Quang A was once part of an advisory think-tank which
disbanded itself after the government introduced laws that
limited the scope of its work five years ago.
It included former CPV members, diplomats, businessmen and
academics. But they stay in touch at monthly meetings to debate
social, economic and political issues, some of which they
address in commentaries posted online.
"We want to create an environment to facilitate the
emergence of other political forces and put forward a process to
transition from dictatorship to democracy," he told Reuters.
"We hope some of our members can play a bridging role to
make the party listen to us. It takes time, but we have to
pressure them to change and convince people not to be afraid."
Dang and his CPV allies are going a step further. They plan
to remain in the party so they can drum up support from
disenchanted members to set up an opposition party to scrutinise
the CPV's policies and keep it in check.
Despite their fierce rhetoric, they insist the plan to set
up the Social Democratic Party is not an attempt to overthrow
the ruling party but an attempt to create a more liberal
coexistence between parties that would benefit the country.
Ho Ngoc Nhuan, vice chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City branch
of the Fatherland Front, the CPV's umbrella group that manages
big organisations under Marxist-Leninist principles, said the
feedback campaign and constitution amendments were a "tragic
comedy" that showed the party was out of touch with the people.
It was time, he said, to shake up Vietnamese politics.
"We face many problems in Vietnam, big crises, so how can we
solve it with one all-powerful party? We have to get their
attention, so we're calling comrades in the party to join us so
we can break this chain," Nhuan said, admitting that it was
proving difficult to convince them.
"The new generation can't explain socialism to us anymore.
They're called the Communist Party, but they no longer believe
in their own ideology."
(Editing by Robert Birsel)