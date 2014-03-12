China Overseas Land's Q1 operating profit rises to $1 bln
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said on Friday its operating profit in the first quarter rose to HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion).
Vietnam Airlines has signed a credit contract with HSBC and the bank together with Deutsche Pfandbriefbank will arrange a $112 million loan to help the national carrier buy airplanes, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.
The credit package would be used to buy two new Airbus planes, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Says Q1 net profit down 13.95 percent y/y at 432.25 million yuan ($62.79 million)