Foreign arrivals in Vietnam this year are estimated to rise 4 percent from 2013 to more than 7.87 million, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing data from the government's General Statistics Office.

The increase is much lower than the 10.6 percent rise in 2013, affected by the situation at the South China Sea, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)