Clearing up non-performing loans (NPLs) in Vietnamese banks has
been slow due to troublesome procedures and as buyers seek lower
prices for bad debt-backed assets, according to the chairman of
Vietnam Asset Management Co (VAMC), the central bank-run NPL
solving firm, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
Bad debt ratio in Vietnam's banking system rose to 4.07
percent as of end May from 3.61 percent in December last year,
while VAMC purchased 11.4 trillion dong ($538.4 million) worth
of non-performing loans from lenders, or 16 percent of its
full-year target, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1=21,175 dong)
(Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)