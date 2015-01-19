Vietnam-based banks reported bad debts accounted for 3.8 percent of their total loans at the end of November 2014, below the 5.3 percent estimate by the central bank's credit information centre, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported, citing a deputy governor.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)