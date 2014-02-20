Moody's Investors Service kept unchanged its negative outlook on Vietnam's banking system, saying the problem assets comprise at least 15 percent of total assets, the Vietnam News daily reports.

The assessment compares with the State Bank of Vietnam's bad debt estimate at 3.79 percent of loans at the end of 2013, the report said.

